Russell L. Oaks, 85, of Hannibal, died May 29, 2022, at his home. Services will be 11 a.m. June 3, at Calvary Baptist Church. Full Military Honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park at a later date. Visitation will be June 3, from 9 to 11 a.m.at Calvary Baptist Church. The Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Hannibal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.