Russell L. Oaks, age 85, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:15 am Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 3, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Full Military Honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held in the Grand View Burial Park at a later date.
Visitation celebrating Russell's life will be held 9:00 am until the time of the service Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park of Hannibal.
Russell was born on January 24, 1937, in Hannibal the son of Edward and Virgie (Bozarth) Oaks. He was united in marriage to Peggy Johnson on August 5, 1956, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife Peggy of 66 years; daughters, Beth Brothers (Alan) of New London, MO and Carolyn Falls (Jeffrey) of Trimble, MO; grandchildren, Michael Brothers (Maureen) of Springfield, MO, Alix Denish (Will) of New London, MO, Mitchell Falls (Megan) of La Cygne, KS and Bradley Falls of Kernersville, NC; and eight great-grandchildren. Russell is also survived by his sister, Patricia Ward of Hannibal, MO, brother-in-law, Robert Johnson of Hannibal and sister-in-law, Marilyn Dunker of Kinderhook, IL.
Russell was 1955, graduate of Hannibal High School and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959 as a jet mechanic. He returned to Hannibal and established Oaks Heating and Cooling and was in business for 60 years. He was very proud of his family, being a USAF veteran and his much loved profession.
Russell was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Deacon Emeritus. He was also a Republican Committeeman for many years. His hobbies included reading and putting together model airplanes and cars. Russell enjoyed watching and listening to the St. Louis Cardinals his entire life.
Pallbearers will be Michael Brothers, Will Denish, Mitchell Falls, Alan Brothers, Jeffrey Falls, Brandon Ward and Bryan Ward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight or Calvary Baptist Church in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Russell's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
