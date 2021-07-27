Ruby Palmer, 65, of Hannibal, died at 2:24 AM, July 27, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 30, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Friends and Family are invited to Ruby ‘s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, July 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Ruby was born March 24, 1956, in Hannibal, Missouri to Charles A. Salyer, Sr. and Grace Marie Mullnix. She was married to George Wesley “Duke” Palmer on November 5, 1988 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
Survivors include her mother, Grace Salyer of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 sons, Chris Harlow (Jessica) of Monroe City, Missouri and Michael Harlow (Kelsey) of Hannibal, Missouri, stepdaughter, Brenda Sue Palmer, 2 brothers, Charles Salyer (Anna) of Monroe City, Missouri and James Salyer of Hannibal, Missouri, 6 sisters, Rose Ruby of Bowling Green, Missouri, Anna Gilbert (Gil) of Danville, Virginia, Linda Baer (Dennis) of Belleville, Illinois, Donna Dodd of Barstow, California, Roma Salyer of Quincy, Illinois and Leta Salyer of Hannibal, Missouri, 4 grandchildren, Wesley Harlow, Luke Harlow, Remington Harlow and Michael “Willie” Harlow and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruby worked as a school bus driver for Hannibal Public Schools for many years and was adored by all her young passengers. During her retirement, Ruby enjoyed crafting and antiquing and specialized in Primitive Crafts, sending her art all over the world. To say Ruby enjoyed antiques, is an understatement. She had a booth at Encore Emporium, downtown Hannibal, featuring primitive barn wood, snowmen, painted sheep and Christmas decor, just to name a few. She was very proud of her home and adored taking her mother for rides in the fall to see the changing of the leaves. Her most favorite holiday was Christmas and had the belief that it could be Christmas every day of the year. In fact, she would sing Christmas carols in July! Ruby liked to watch Motorcross racing with her grandkids, who were her pride and joy. When relaxing at home, Ruby would enjoy her favorite shows, Gunsmoke and Yellow Stone. Ruby was a devoted and loving woman who cherished time with her family above all.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, father and stepson, Melvis Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
