Ruby E. McCullough

Ruby Ellen McCullough, age 100, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:03 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Brandon Hampton and Pastor Allen Clark will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
A visitation celebrating Ruby's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time-of-service Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Ruby was born on March 20, 1921, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Charles Luther Pflum and Pearl L. Pflum.
She was united in marriage to Charles McCullough on June 20, 1942, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Pflum, James Pflum, Fred Roberts, George Roberts, and Ora L. Pflum: and three sisters, Effie L. Whitaker, Susie May Shadwell, and Flossie Groves.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Also, a great-nephew, Mark Wavering.
Ruby was a homemaker and attended Hannibal First Assembly of God Church. She worked at Bluff City Shoe Factory from 1942 - 1945 on reconditioned army shoes for the soldiers of World War II. Ruby loved music. She played piano, guitar, mandolin and harmonica. She enjoyed sharing her love of music with everyone, especially going into the nursing homes and encouraging the "old folks" there. She also wrote many songs. Ruby was an avid supporter of the Royal Rangers, a ministry to boys at the church.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Glance, Ryan Glance, Glenn Pflum, Mark Wavering, Tom Shrum and Lewis Bode.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Vedenhaupt, Greg Bleigh, and the Royal Rangers at Hannibal First Assembly of God Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Royal Rangers in care of Hannibal First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri Avenue, Hannibal, MO 63401.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ruby's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
