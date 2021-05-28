Hannibal Roy P. Donovan May 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roy Preston Donovan, 74, of Hannibal, died May 28, 2021, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Graveside Hannibal Cemetery Service Roy Preston Donovan Smith Arrangement Chapel Luther Manor Retirement Recommended for you Trending Now Couple buys Hickman's IGA in Perry Franklin J. Crowe 'Lost Boys of Hannibal' podcast spurs new discoveries Eli S. Hays Mary K. Adkins Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView