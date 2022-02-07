Roy F. McDonald, Jr.

Roy Franklin McDonald Jr, 70, of Hillsboro, OR (formerly of Hannibal, MO) died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at OHSU in Portland, OR.
Roy was born April 20, 1951, in Hannibal to Roy and Wilda (Winget) McDonald. He was married to JoAnn Elliott on Oct. 31, 1987. She preceded him in death. Roy had 4 children, Roy Franklin McDonald III, who also preceded him in death, A stepson Brandon Hayes (Kim), a daughter, Corby Smith (Jay), and a stepdaughter, Jessica Woodhurst (Aaron). Other survivors include his siblings, a brother, Paul McDonald (Gloria), and three sisters, Linda Wilhite (James), Maxine Hartwick (Jim), and Lois McNamee (Pat). Roy also had 22 grandchildren and 6 great grand babies. He very much loved his family, his children and grandkids and was very close to several coworkers that were like family in Oregon.
Roy began working with Buckhorn Rubber Products in 1977. He continued to work for Buckhorn Rubber until Seals Unlimited purchased their Hydro Seals department. Roy moved to Oregon and began working at Seals Unlimited in January 2007 in the Technical Sales Department. Roy was very well known and befriended in the Hydro Electric Dam Industry and other related industries, such as caisson Seals for Navy dry docks, due to his long history bidding such products.
At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park. The family requests that any memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
