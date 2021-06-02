Roy D. Bailey, 71, of New London, MO, passed away at 9:24 PM Monday, May 31, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Roy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
Roy was born October 22, 1949, in Hannibal, MO to William Leroy Bailey and Gussie Lena Withrow Bailey. He was married to Cindy Ann Huston on December 10, 1976 at St. Boniface Church in Quincy, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 3 children: Jenn Dureja of Austin, TX, Amanda Bailey of Phoenix, AZ, and Shane Bailey of Quincy, IL; 1 sister, Yvonne Woodside (Mike) of New London, MO; and 3 grandchildren: Corinne Bailey of Phoenix, AZ, Alex Kasl of Austin, TX, and Brody Bailey of Quincy, IL.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Lucille Kuntz and Joyce Pauline Basnett; and 2 brothers, Dwaine Bailey and William Harold Bailey.
Professionally, Roy was a sales manager for Bates Bearing and Transmission in Hannibal.
Away from work, Roy loved traveling all over to places like Mexico, Colorado, Texas, the Smokey Mountains, Mississippi, but most of all, Jamaica. Roy always enjoyed exploring the backroads. Camping at Mark Twain Lake in his 40 foot camper, driving around to meet people on his golf cart, or playing a game of washers were all things that made Roy smile. He loved football and attending Superbowl parties, but if you asked him, he would rather play cards. At home, you could usually find Roy tuned into some of his favorite westerns, Law and Order, or even The Andy Griffith Show. Above all else, Roy enjoyed the time he could spend with those he loved and cared about.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Roy was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Bailey, Shawn Woodside, Scott Bailey, Chuck Whobrey, J.D. Overstreet, and Don Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the music program at Mark Twain High School.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.