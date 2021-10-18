Rowyn C. McMillen

Rowyn Cheyenne McMillen, of New London, was born a 7lb 2 oz miracle that touched the lives around her. She was born at 11:51 pm October 15, 2021, in New London, MO to Nathen and Kyla McMillen and shortly thereafter she was called home to be with Jesus.
Friends and Family are invited to Rowyn ‘s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00PM to 2:00 PM Thursday October 21, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in New London.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 Pm Thursday October 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church. Kevin Ford and Pastor Chris Kuenzle will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
In her short time on earth, even before she was born, she joined her family on many fun adventures. Including horseback rides, hikes, a 5k run/walk, and lots of swimming and dancing!
Survivors include her parents Nathen and Kyla McMillen of New London, MO; grandparents Jamie “PaPa” & Lisa “Gramma” Page of New London, Brian “Poppy” & Bethany “Mimi” McMillen of New London; aunts and uncles; Rachel Page, Ethan Page (Dariane), Hollie Page, Nick McMillen, Noah McMillen, and Nyleigh McMillen all of New London; great grandparents, Forrie and Linda Gould of New London, Dennis and Vicki McMillen of Pittsburg, MO, Linda Timbrook of New London, Eugene Peterson of Emden, MO Jill and Joe Tate of Hannibal; first cousin, Remington Page; several great aunts and uncles and extended family; and the family dogs, “Ellie Grace” and “Wynnie the Schnoo”
Rowyn was preceded in death by her aunt Katie Page, great grandfather Raymond Page, great grandmother Judy Kullman, and great grandfather Kenny Timbrook.
Our beautiful, brave baby girl was dearly loved and will be missed by many; but we know that she is having a wonderful time with our Lord.”
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethan Page, Nick McMillen, Noah McMillen, Andy Willing and Austin Willing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.