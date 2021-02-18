Rosemary Whiston

Rosemary Schwartz Whiston, of River Forest, IL, formerly of Hull, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Funeral services with Mass of Christian Burial were held on February 13, at St. Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park, IL where Rosemary was a 56 year member.
Rosemary was born on February 5, 1929 to Fred T. Schwartz and Olive M. Schwartz in rural Adams County. She married Daniel A. Whiston on June 16, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church in Hannibal. He preceded her in death along with one son, Brent.
Surviving family include her daughter, Caroline Whiston Stankovich; son-in-law, Peter Stankovich; and two grandchildren, Anna (fiancé Kyle Dubiak) and John.
Rosemary had an avid love of travelling having visited many countries and continents in her life. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved her Bookfriends Club and Park District friends, and was beloved in her church and her community.