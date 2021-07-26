Rosa Newton, 50, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:58 AM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Rosa's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
There will be no funeral service. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Rosa was born May 12, 1971, in Hannibal, Missouri to Larry Graham and Rosalee White Graham.
A mutual love of sports introduced Rosa to her best friend, Robert Newton, shortly after they were married. Rosa married Robert on January 9, 1993 in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her mother, Rosalee Graham, 5 children, James Robertson (Angelina), Kodey Robertson (Gabi), Anthony Robertson, (Destiny), Jared Newton and
Evelyn Potter (Blain), 2 brothers, Russell Graham (Shawn) and Vivian "Bubby" Graham, 3 sisters, Diana Reed, Rebra Jones (Ben) and Rachell Mayfield (Melvin), 5 grandchildren, Emilee, Kaelee, Addilynn, Kaspyn and Jensyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosa was preceded in death by her father, Larry Graham and brother, Charles Graham.
In her professional life and due to her caring nature, Rosa was a nurse, spending most of her tenure at the Vandalia Correctional Center. Throughout the years, many called Rosa's home, their home, as she never turned anyone away from her table. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and tending to her rose bushes. When the traveling bug would bite, she loved visiting the coast of Florida and Gulf Shores and even made her way to China. Taking the grandkids to Disney World was one of her most cherished experiences. Rosa loved blues and jazz music so naturally, the Memphis Blues Festival was one of her favorite things to attend. She also took delight in watching sporting events so a good St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Duke basketball or Mizzou football game was always welcomed! She even played slow pitch softball, in her youth and beyond. Rosa was an avid reader of sci-fi and murder mysteries and loved John Wayne movies and Murder She Wrote. Her collection of elephants and Betty Boop brought her great joy. However, she was her happiest self when spending time with her beautiful grandchildren and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to James Cary Cancer Center.
