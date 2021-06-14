Rosa Lee Raible

Rosa Lee “Rosie” Raible age 90, of Hannibal, died on Friday, June 11, 2021 in her home.
Rosie was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 25, 1930 the daughter of Leo and Goldie (Sebers) Morton.
She married Joseph C. Raible on November 29, 1952 in Hannibal, he preceded her in death December 3, 2011.
Rosie was a graduate of Hannibal High School.
She was a homemaker with an innate talent for interior design and a passion for shopping.
Rosie loved parties, playing bridge and the times spent with her family boating on the Mississippi. She and Joe traveled extensively and enjoyed their winters spent in Florida for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Cherie Blue and her husband Pat; Babs Herring and her husband Jack, all of Hannibal. Grandchildren, Lacey Blue and her husband John Fernandez of Hannibal and Nick Blue and his wife Sarah of St. Louis, MO. Twin great-grandsons, J.C. and Sergio Fernandez of Hannibal. Step-grandchildren Terri Koehler and her husband Jim Koehler of Olathe, KS and Carrie Blue of Leavenworth, KS; step-great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal.
Memorials are suggested to an organization of the Donor’s Choice or to Community Loving Care Hospice of Bowling Green, MO located at 1310 South Business, US-61 Suite B, Bowling Green, MO 6333 Services are in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway Quincy, IL.www.dukerandhaugh.com