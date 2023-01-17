Rosa Lee Graham, 80, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:53 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Michael Niffen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Centenary Cemetery in rural New London, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
Rosa Lee was born December 24, 1942, in Louisiana, MO to Vivian Lee White and Nina Rose Graham White.
She was married to Lawrence "Larry" Graham on March 27, 1970, in New London, MO. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2016.
Survivors include her three children, Vivian Thomas "Bubby" Graham, Rebra Albright (Ben), Rachell Mayfield (Melvin), and her adoptive daughter, Rebecca Rose Romig; one stepson, Russell Graham (Shawn); one sister, Janice Niffen; 26 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosa Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Lee White and Nina Rose White; two daughters, Dianna Reed and Rosa L. Newton; one stepson, Charles Graham; and two sisters.
Rosa Lee was a seamstress most of her professional career having worked at Cerf Bros. in New London, MO and the shoe factory in Hannibal, MO. Over the years though, Rosa Lee had worked a variety of occupations having rode horses for barrel racing in the rodeo, driven a semi-truck, as a courier for the national bank chain, worked as a waitress and also a bartender over the years.
Away from work, Rosa Lee enjoyed flower gardening. She was an animal lover and always had a variety of animals at home ranging from a pet skunk and racoon to calves. Rosa Lee was also very knowledgeable about birds and enjoyed reading conservation magazines to learn more about them. Fishing throughout the year and then hosting a large fish fry for family at the end of the summer brought Rosa Lee joy. She also liked to watch old westerns on TV and listen to honky tonk country music. Rosa Lee was also a collector of many things, including Native American memorabilia and spoons from all over the world. A talented artist, Rosa Lee painted in great detail many ceramic pieces and figurines over the years. Rosa Lee loved having lunch with her sister Janice and catching up on family gossip. She enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures, especially taking a ride with her family in the countryside anywhere a tank of gas would take them. Most of all Rosa Lee cherished her family and the moments they shared together.
Pallbearers will be Brady Ruby, Garrett Ruby, Michael Paul Golian II, Andrew Graham, Kodey Robertson, James Dale Robertson, and Anthony Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Mayfield, Vivian “Bubby” Graham, Ben Albright, Jared Newton and James Cannon Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.