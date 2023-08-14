Ronnie M. Key, 67, of New London, MO passed away at 5:43 PM, Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home in New London, MO.
Ronnie M. Key, 67, of New London, MO passed away at 5:43 PM, Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home in New London, MO.
Graveside services and burial at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ronald was born July 5, 1956, in Denver, CO to David E. Key and Neva "Sug" Treaster Riggs.
Survivors include his two sisters, Cheryl Wilson (Bill) of Hannibal, MO, and Debbie Cable (Pete) of Hannibal, MO; stepson, Austin Poage; special niece, Heather Key-Coffey (Jeremy); and several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Reannon Key; stepfather, Andy Riggs; sister, Linda Rosser; and nephew Jody Wilson.
Professionally, Ronnie was a truck driver for Lomax Trucking and also drove for Mark Twain Distributing.
Ronnie was a simple man. He enjoyed watching Kansas City Chiefs football, bowling, a round of golf, and having an ice-cold Keystone beer. Ronnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to assist with Ronnie's funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
