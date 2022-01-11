Ronnie K Meyer, 57, of Palmyra, Mo., died January 11, 2022, at Windsor Estates of St. Charles in St. Charles, Mo. Service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 17, at Cornerstone Church of Marion in Palmyra. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Withers Mill, Mo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 17, at Cornerstone Church of Marion in Palmyra. Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
