Ronald W. McAfee, 73, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home in LaGrange, Mo.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Burial with full military honors by Boots - Dickson American Legion Post #174 of Palmyra, Mo. will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Friends and Family are invited to Ronald's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ronald was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Hannibal, to Charles J. McAfee and Beverly Elaine James McAfee.
He was married to Lorelei Adkison on May 13, 2022, in Hannibal. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Charles J. McAfee of Hannibal, Barbie Eisenberg (Jerrod) of Lewistown, Mo. and Kyle McAfee (Izzy) of LaGrange, Mo.; three brothers, Jim McAfee (Diane) of Tuscan, Ariz., Gary McAfee (Jane) of Hannibal and Tom McAfee (Dana) of Hannibal; three sisters, Kay Gottman (Wayne) of Emerson, Mo., Becky McClain (Buster) of Perry, Mo. and Cheryl Cunningham (Chuck) of Perry, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Matthew McAfee, Timothy McAfee, Dakota McAfee, Morgan McAfee, Anthony McAfee, Chloe Davis, Samantha Schulte, Jacie Eisenberg, Meleah Eisenberg, Emma McAfee and Drew McAfee; and one great-grandson, Connor. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James McAfee; and two brothers, Orville Dean McAfee and Mike McAfee.
Professionally, Ronald retired as a Fire Investigator from the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Prior to this, Ronald was a police officer in Bowling Green, Mo. for 12 years.
Ronald loved to fish, especially the Mississippi River for catfish or in southern Missouri for spoonbill. Tinkering in the garage on an old car, watching an old western on TV or simply enjoying being outside were a few of Ronald’s favorites. Ronald also took pleasure in attending auctions looking for a “deal” or catching an opry show to listen to some country music. Most of all, Ronald loved his family. He enjoyed family reunions and he always looked forward to the times he shared with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Sgt. Adam Crouch MDFS, Fire Chief William Albus LDFPD, Inv. Brian Baker MDFS, Inv. Jonathan "Travis" Pugh MDFS, Capt. Randy Sweet MDFS and Major Scott Stoneberger MDFS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
