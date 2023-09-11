Ronald M. Fohey, 80, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:47 PM, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
Per Ronald's request, there will be no services. Burial will be held at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ronald was born January 25, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Jesse Fohey and Carrie Gulick Fohey.
He was married to Caroline Smashey on March 1, 1963, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
In addition to his wife, other survivors include three sisters-in-law, Virginia Fohey, Cheryl Guthrie, and Ardyth Smashey; two brothers-in-law, Robert Smashey and Thomas Rupp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley Carman and Evelyn Maureen Reed; and five brothers, Glenn (Sonny) Fohey, Jack Fohey, Paul Fohey, Duane Fohey, and Gary Fohey.
Ronald was a proud member of the United States Army. He served from 1966-1968 at Fort Hood in Texas.
Professionally, Ronald worked at American Cyanamid from which he retired in 2000 after over 25 years of service. He also previously worked for Kellwood Co. and Grand View Nursery.
Ronald was a quiet guy who enjoyed the outdoors. He found joy in hunting, fishing for crappie, and hunting mushrooms at Mark Twain Lake. Ronald also liked the occasional trip to the casino. Above all, Ronald loved his times spent with his family and friends, especially his wife.
Ronald was Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
