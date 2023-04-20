Ronald Lee Tapley Sr., 80, of New London, MO, passed away at 9:46 AM, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be at Flint Hill Cemetery in Ralls County, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Ronald's visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
Ronald was born October 2, 1942, in Hannibal, MO to Walter L. Tapley Sr. and Dorothy A. Selleck Tapley.
He was married to Helen V. Parrish on June 13, 1975, in New London, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include one special aunt, Alvina Dotson and her son, Tommy; four children, Ronald L. Tapley Jr. (Debi), Twan Lynn Madsen (Matt), Cindy Lake, Debra Meyers (Kenny); 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one expectant great grandchild.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.
Ronald proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
Professionally, Ronald retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as an operator for over 30 years.
Being outdoors brought Ronald extreme joy. He enjoyed everything from mushroom hunting, fishing, and deer and turkey hunting. Ronald looked forward to planting flowers and gardening for his wife, Helen. Ronald loved to sit on his front porch with Helen, and wave at everyone that passed by. Most of all, Ronald cherished his family and friends and loved each moment spent with them.
Ronald was Christian by faith and attended Salt River Christian Church in New London, MO.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Lake, Myles Lake, Robby Lake, Andrew Tapley, Zachary Tapley, and Tommy Dotson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Connor Tapley, Jason Tapley, Ally Madsen, Hannah Madsen, Jackson Madsen, Kenny Meyers, Ed Orr, and Travis White.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
