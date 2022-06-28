Ronald L. Caldwell

Ronald Lee Caldwell, 55, formerly of Hannibal, died June 25, 2022, at 11:06 a.m. at Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
His father is Ronald Lee Caldwell Sr. His mother is Karen Sue Dunn, and she preceded him in death. His stepfather is Paull Dunn. His brother, Charles Moss, also preceded him in death. His son is Cody Meyers.
Ronald is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Mercedes Caldwell.
He was a carpenter by trade and an avid collector of various types of pottery.
There will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.