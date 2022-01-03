Ronald L. Brown

Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Brown, also known as "Downtown Ronnie Brown", 56, of New London, passed away at 10:03 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his home in New London, MO.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday January 5, 2022, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Ronald's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday January 4, 2022, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ronnie was born March 10, 1965, in Fort Madison, Iowa to Frank H. Brown and Edith Lou Lambert Brown Haynes. He was married to Andrea Lee Helm on August 14, 2010, at Rockcliffe Mansion in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother Edith Lou Haynes of Hannibal, MO; four children Zach Lane, Jade Andrew Helm, Kolten Clubine, Brett Inman, four grandchildren Alexander Lee Helm, Bryleigh Marie Helm, Grayden Dane Clubine, and Madisyn Lane; two brothers Terry Brown of Las Vegas, NV, and Brian Brown of Hannibal, MO; three sisters Vickie Brown of Las Vegas, NV, Brenda Ruby (Jimmy) of Hannibal, MO and Curtreese Haynes of Hannibal, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Ronnie’s good friend, James Lemon and family and his best friend Joseph Mickels, Sr. and his children, Joe and Diamond Mickels and Michael Hodges
Ronnie was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, one brother, Larry Brown, close friends Gene Rickey and Darrell Miller, his nephew Adam Wayne Brown and his great nephew John Anthony Konetzki.
Ronnie was a successful businessman in the community for many years. He was the owner and operator of Ronnie Brown Trash Hauling and Ronnie’s Repair.
Ronnie had a larger-than-life personality. His story telling was legendary. The life of the party, Ronnie enjoyed dancing, music and simply spending time with his family and friends. A lover of the outdoors, Ronnie liked to hunt deer and spend time at the farm watching the wildlife all around him. Bluegrass music, old westerns on TV and a cold Miller Lite were a few of Ronnie’s favorites. A man of many talents, Ronnie was an excellent cook and made the best chili. He was also a talented quilter and with sewing. Ronnie was a former fire chief of the New London Volunteer Fire Department, and he was also a 32nd Degree Mason. Ronnie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ronnie was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Avery Rickard, Chris Rickard, Kolten Clubine, Joseph Mickels Sr., James Ruby, Bryant Ruby, Joseph Mickels Jr., and Brett Inman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest Lemon, Duncan Lemon, Chris Shalosky, Corey Lambert, Les Stone and Michael Hodges.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander Helm College Education Fund please make checks payable to Andrea Brown.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
