Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Brown, 56, of New London, died December 30, 2021, at his home in New London, MO. Funeral will be held 1 p.m. January 5, 2022 at James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022 at the funeral home
New London, MO
