Ronald J. Molles

Ronald “Ronnie” Joseph Molles, age 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:15 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Fr. Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Ronald’s life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Monday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Ron was born on May 10, 1930 in Providence, RI, the son of Walter J. and Mary V. (Daniska) Molles.
Ron was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Rickey on November 6, 1966, in Hannibal, MO. She survives him.
Other survivors include eight children, Joyce White (Jim) of Douglasville, GA, Ronald Molles J.R. (Jan) of Danbury, CT, Glenn Molles of Leesburg, FL, Cheryl Sultzman of Hannibal, MO, Karen Branch (Jim) of Hannibal, MO, Marla White (Darin) of Hannibal, MO, Lindy Nichols of Hannibal, MO and Tim Rickey of Hannibal, MO; twenty one grandchildren and thirty five great grandchildren.
Mr. Molles was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gene Molles, son, Kenneth Joseph Molles, son-in-law, Johnny Nichols, grandson, Scott Michael Rickey and great grandson, Copper Scott Rickey.
Ron was a Catholic by faith. He was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Florida. He actively participated in his church in Florida where he served on the Parish Council and attended Mass at the Veterans Home when he was able. Ron was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Molles honorably served his country in the United States Navy serving as a Gunners Mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42).
Ron worked as a Sergeant in the police force for 35 years in Ridgefield and Bethel, CT. After retiring from the police force, Ron spent his time as a contractor building banks and credit unions in Florida. He also built two houses in Ridgefield, CT, one in Reddington, CT, one in Waynesville, NC and one in Florida all of which he resided in.
Ron enjoyed boating and sail boating. Over the years he had owned several power boats that he loved taking out and in Florida he loved his sailboat. He loved snow skiing when he lived up north and snow mobile riding. No matter what city or state he lived in he just enjoyed taking long walks, he loved watching NASCAR, the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins.
Pallbearers will be Steven Waters, Alan Waters, Ryan Waters, Jeremy Rickey, James Branch and Cody Rickey.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico for their wonderful and compassionate care of Ron during his stay there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mexico Veterans Home Assistance League, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Ronald’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com