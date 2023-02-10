Ronald G. Swearingen, 76, of Hannibal, and formerly of Virginia, Ill., died February 5, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo. Services will be at 11 a.m., February 11, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Visitation will be February 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Hannibal
