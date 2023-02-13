Ronald G. Swearingen, 76 of Hannibal, MO and formerly of Virginia, IL passed away at 3:26 AM Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and family are invited to Ronald’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ronald was born on July 25, 1946, in Monroe City, MO to Glen Thomas Swearingen and Leona Mae Freeman Davis Swearingen Burns.
He was married on May 10, 1969, at the First Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO to Leona “Ruthie” Price. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters: Heidi Swan (Herschel) of Macomb, IL and Angela Shanks (Scott) of Carrollton, IL; one brother: Carl Swearingen (Rose) of Perry, MO; four grandchildren: Drake Thomas Swan, Breeann Cornwell, Ronald James “R.J.” Shanks and Connor Alan Shanks and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Charlene Smith and one half-brother, Bob Davis.
Ronald served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He later worked and retired from Precision Tank and Equipment in Virginia, IL as the operations manager and Vice President and part owner of the company. Ronald truly loved his job and enjoyed going to work every day.
Away from work Ronald had several hobbies to keep him busy. Beginning with classic cars, Ronald was a talented mechanic and restored a 1958 Chevrolet. He later became interested in Corvettes and owned several over the years, with Ronald and Ruthie enjoying many ca shows together. Woodworking was another passion for Ronald. A gifted craftsman, Ronald made several large pieces over the year. Starting with water beds, he crafted everything from china cabinets to roll top desks to grandfather clocks. Oak was Ronald’s favorite species of wood to work with. Amongst his family Ronald was also well known for his cooking and baking talents. His cinnamon rolls, fried bread and homemade pizza were always a treat. Most of all Ronnie cherished his family and friends and always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Ronald was a Methodist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Herschel Swan, Scott Shanks, Drake Swan, John Price, Jake Price, and Hunter Prather.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Swearingen, Darrell Price, R.J. Shanks, Connor Shanks, and Larry Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.