Ronald G. Elliott Sr

Ronald G. Elliott Sr., 71, of Lewistown, MO and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:50 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Wayne LaForce will officiate.

