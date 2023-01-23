Ronald G. Elliott Sr., 71, of Lewistown, MO and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:50 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Wayne LaForce will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ronald was born May 25, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to Charles Dewey Elliott and Helen Louise Morgan Elliott Chapman.
Survivors include his two children, Ronald G. Elliott Jr. (Tiffany) and Kendra Nelson (Richard); three brothers, Mike Elliott (Brenda), Robert Hudelson (Lisa), and Marcus Hudelson; and seven grandchildren, Meadow Elliott, Keagan Elliott, Alec Elliott, Haleigh Jacoby, Emily Green, Rebekah Green, and Lance Moffre.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Elliott, and Jerry Elliott; and three nieces, Stacy Elliott, Dawn Elliott, and Shannon Godfrey.
Professionally, Ronald was a laborer at Buckhorn Rubber for many years and later worked in maintenance at the Hannibal City Hall.
Ronald was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Rams, St. Louis Cardinals. A talented athlete, Ronald played for O'Donnell's Fastpitch Softball for many years. Spending time outdoors deer hunting was one of Ronald's favorite pastimes. Above all, Ronald loved his time spent with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ronald G. Elliott Jr., Mike Elliott, Marcus Hudelson, Randy Weatherby, Marcus Hudelson Jr., Kenny Hudelson, and Michael Dale Elliott Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to cover funeral expenses.
