Ronald C. Powell

Ronald Curtis Powell, 77, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 4:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020.
Ronald’s wishes were to be cremated.
There will be no services at this time.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Ronald was born June 22, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Joseph Powell and Dorothy Wilson Powell.
He was married to Frances Widaman on May 26, 1990. She survives.
Other survivors include his 4 children, Brian Powell (Beth) of Hannibal, MO, Darin Powell (Debbie) of Hannibal, MO, Chris Powell (Amanda) of Hannibal, MO, Lori Finney (Mark Mueller) of Hannibal, MO, 2 brothers, Joe Powell of Medford, OR, Vernon Powell of Medford, OR, 2 sisters, Carolyn Pager of Casa Grande, AZ and Debbie Thompson (Mack) of Mt. Zion, IL. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Christina Powell, Matt Powell (Taylor Vance), Dalton Powell (Jen Seithel), Dylan Powell, Chase Powell, Rashelle Riney (Jason Wegehoft) and 2 great grandchildren, Zoie Riney and Alyssa Riney.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Gary Powell and his grandparents, Curtis and Josephine Wilson and Emmett and Elizabeth Powell.
Professionally Ronald worked as a supervisor for American Cyanamid.
He enjoyed fishing for crappie at Mark Twain Lake, watching old westerns on TV and doing yard work. Watching his grandchildren play sports, and enjoying a good beer with family and friends were some on Ronald’s favorites. Most of all Ronald loved spending time with his family and friends.
Ronald was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cary Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.