Ronald Basil Verdier, 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:12 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Ronald was born January 6, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Basil Welch Verdier and Bernice Frances Glascock.
He was married to Linda Powell on September 9, 1967 at the First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include 2 children, Deborah Verdier of Columbia, MO and Carrie Helmick (Brian) of Washington, Illinois, 2 grandchildren, Lauren Farris (Kevin) and Reece Basil Helmick.
He is also survived by cousins, 1 brother in law, 2 sisters in law, 3 nieces, and 4 nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents.
Ronald dedicated his professional career to the banking industry. He began his career at Beneficial Finance in Quincy, IL and later accepted a position at Mercantile Bank in Quincy, IL where he worked for over 40 years. At Mercantile, Ronald started as a Loan Recovery Officer, working his way higher in rank to later be promoted to Senior Vice President of Commercial Loans. From Mercantile Bank in Quincy Ronald joined Hannibal National Bank in Hannibal, MO. Ronald retired as the CEO and President of Hannibal National Bank on December 31, 2011. Through banking, Ronald served others for over 50 years as a leader, mentor, boss, and friend.
Active always in his community, Ronald looked for a variety of ways to give back. In addition to many other organizations, Ronald served as the past Board President at Chaddock School in Quincy, IL, was a past Board member of the Mark Twain Home Foundation, and a current Board member of the Hannibal Country Club. Ronald was proud to be a past Board Member of the Hannibal Nutrition Center where he served during the campaign to fundraise and build the “new” Hannibal Nutrition Center. Ronald was a member of the Masonic Bodley Lodge #1 in Quincy, IL.
An avid, life-long golfer, Ronald enjoyed playing whenever he could. He especially loved to play golf with friends on Sundays at the Hannibal Country Club and never turned down an opportunity to play the game he loved on a new course. Traveling with friends and family were also adventures that Ronald took pleasure in. Trips to Europe, Australia and Ireland were a few favorites. Winters in Orange Beach, AL were also times that Ronald looked forward to with friends. Most of all Ronald simply enjoyed the moments he shared with his family and friends. Ronald was a devoted husband, father and grandpa and loved nothing more than being together with his family.
Ronald attended Clover Road Christian Church.
