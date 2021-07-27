Ronald Abney, age 82, of Hull, IL passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1939 in Quincy, IL to Albert and Dollye Vincent Abney. He married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Hudgens, on June 4, 1960 in Hull, IL, and she survives.
Ron learned the value of hard work and skills of farming, hunting, and fishing growing up on the family farm. He attended Hannibal-LaGrange College one year and served in the United States Army Reserves for 10 years. Ron built a large farming operation over 25 years, often impacting farm industry advancements. Following in his father’s footsteps, Ron was a well-known fur trader throughout the Midwest. Beginning in 1985, Ron became a specialist in window and door sales and installation, prompting the opening of Abney Home Improvement, LLC until 2019. During this time, he also worked as a CNA at the Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. In recent years, being a prolific gardener, he owned three area produce markets.
As an avid outdoorsman, Ron commonly invested in others, sharing his knowledge and love of fishing, trapping, and hunting. He was a member of Show Me Business Builders Organization of Hannibal, NRA, Hull Lions Club and Hull American Legion. Frequently he was a featured guest speaker on local radio stations, sharing home energy conservation tips. Ron was a faithful Christian who loved his God, his church, and his family. He served in various churches touching lives as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, AWANA leader, deacon, lay preacher, and a committed soul winner. Of late, Ron was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield, IL. He was gentle, kind and trusting, benefiting many people with his generosity.
Ron is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Joyce; son, Tim Abney of New Canton, IL; daughters, Carrie (Brad) Bareis of Hull, IL and Chris (Kyle) Brennemann of Palmyra, MO; grandchildren, Ryan Bareis, Erin Mellon, Anthony Bareis, Georgia Brennemann, Wilson Brennemann, Harley Abney, Erin Michelle Robinson, Sadie Jo Abney and Jedd Abney; great grandchildren, Keri Bareis, Hannah Bareis, Carter Bareis, Alexis Mellon, Austin Mellon, Rylee Mellon, McKenzee Mellon, Myles Bareis, Addison Bareis, Alysa Bareis, Asher Bareis, Toby Robinson, Ryker Steinmann, and Tryp Steinmann; brother, Terry Abney of Hannibal, MO; sisters, Vikki Kirsch of Quincy, IL and Dottie (Larry) Daggs of Canton, MO; and bonus daughter, Renee Guymon-Gardner of Jefferson City, MO.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dollye Abney, and his brother, Albert “Bud” Abney.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield, IL. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church in Pittsfield, IL with interment following at Kinderhook Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements.