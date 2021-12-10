Rolla "Rollie" F. Rentz, 80, of Hannibal, MO., died December 9, 2021, at his home in Hannibal. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 18, 2021, at the James O'Donnell funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements for cremation will follow funeral services and are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.