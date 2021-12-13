Rolla F. Rentz

Rolla "Rollie" F. Rentz, 80, passed away at 2:44 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Rollie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for Cremation will follow funeral services and are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Rollie was born August 30, 1941, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Lawrence Rentz and Millie Stella Sellin Rentz.
Rollie was married to Linda Kay Gordon Rentz on June 7, 1964. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Ladonna Hope Feldhake (Michael), Aurora Lee Nieding (Mark) and Adam Rolla Rentz (Heather); brothers, Philip Rentz, Daniel Rentz and Michael Rentz; grandchildren, Christopher Feldhake (Kaila), Marissa Lynn Feldhake, Kimberly Hope Feldhake, Abigail Stella Rentz, Jillian Claire Rentz, Haven Kay Rentz and Bridger Rolla Rentz; great grandchild, Ellen Feldhake; and step great grandchildren; Miley O'Dell, Aubree O'Dell and Kayleigh O'Dell.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Leomi Wages.
Growing up, Rollie worked hard to earn his coveted Eagle Scout Rank. After high school, he earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering, and shortly after, became a Professional Civil Engineer. Rollie started out his career working for the Wyoming Highway Department. He then went on to work for Amax Coal Company, building coal mines, and later worked in Indiana, Illinois and Wyoming, finally starting his own engineering firm. When Rollie moved to the Hannibal area, he worked as a project manager for MoDot, designing roads and bridges, once again. His last big MoDot project was the 4 lane highway between Hannibal and Macon. He was an avid hunter of antelope, deer, moose and his favorite, elk. He also enjoyed turkey, pheasant, sage grouse and duck hunting. Rollie was a fly fisherman, especially for brook trout. His love of the great outdoors meant he did a lot of camping in the beautiful mountains of Wyoming. After moving to Missouri, he enjoyed projects using his John Deere tractor on his five acres outside of town. Rollie's lust for life and love of his family was widely known and he will be deeply missed by all those he held dear.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the Blessing Hospital Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
