Roger Rickey

Roger "Doc" Rickey, 79, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:23 AM, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Robert Axton will officiate.
Burial will be at the White Bear Cemetery in rural Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Roger was born August 19, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri to Tom Rickey and Florence Powell Rickey.
Roger was married to Sharion Riney Rickey on June 9, 1966, in New London, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 3 children, Roger E. Rickey, Jr. of Hannibal, Missouri, Juanita "Susie" Patterson (Danny) of Hannibal, Missouri and Howard Rickey (Amanda) of Hannibal, Missouri; 3 sisters, Jo Failor of Hannibal, Missouri, Brownie Jeffries of Loveland, Colorado and Sally Willis (W.C.) of Arkansas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Whitey Rickey and Oscar "Junior" Rickey; 1 sister, Sissy Charlton; 1 grandchild, Alexis Rickey; and 1 brother-in-law, Basil Failor, Sr.
Roger worked professionally as a self-employed asphalt contractor and lightning rod installer. He was Pentecostal, by faith. In his free time, Roger enjoyed fishing on the Riverfront, hunting deer and watching NASCAR and old John Wayne Westerns. Roger was a hardworking man, who never knew a stranger. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids. Roger will be dearly missed by his many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
