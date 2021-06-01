Roger Dean Lehenbauer Sr., 80, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:51 AM Friday, May 28, 2021 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Life Celebration of Monroe City, MO. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Burial will be at Center Cemetery in Center, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Roger’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Life Celebration in Monroe City, MO.
Roger was born February 1, 1941, in Hannibal, MO to Herman Lehenbauer and Georgia Maple Lehenbauer.
Survivors include 1 brother, Nathan Lehenbauer; 8 children: Roger Lehenbauer Jr (Cindy) of Paris, MO; Steve Lehenbauer (Denise) of New London, MO; Becky Perrigo (Tony) of Shelbina, MO; Emily Dosier (Josh) of Canton, IL, Robert Lehenbauer (Amanda) of Holliday, MO; Andrew Lehenbauer (Caitlin Miller) of Monroe City, MO; Joey Lehenbauer of Hannibal, MO, and Amanda Lehenbauer of Chillicothe, MO; grandchildren: Billy Joe Lehenbauer, Jessica Daniel (Tony), Jennifer Painter (Josh), Jamie Wolf (Brent), Brody Lehenbauer (Dakota), Brandon Berrey, Cory Hill, Mariah Dosier, Maci Dosier, Kaden, Keyton, Kollin, Kaia and Kylie Lehenbauer, Millie and Everly Lehenbauer, Adelynn and Avery Miller, Lillian Lehenbauer, Keenan Lehenbauer, and Ivy Lehenbauer; Great grandchildren: Logan Lehenbauer, Caitlyn Lehenbauer, Payton Lehenbauer, Paris Lehenbauer, LaVaya Lehenbauer, Jace Painter, Jesse Painter, Bryson Wolf, Paisely Lehenbauer, Erik Berrey, Drayk Mallot, Justice Berrey, Alyssa Helems, and Coltyn Helems. Roger is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donnie Lehenbauer; son, Danny Lehenbauer; daughter, Penny Lehenbauer; and grandson, Eric Berrey.
Roger retired from Potterfield Trucking and Lomax Trucking where he was a truck driver. He also previously drove trucks for Monroe City Ready Mix and as a self-employed truck driver.
Roger loved old tractors especially his Massey’s. He loved attending and participating in local tractor pulls as well as attending NEMO Old Thrashers. He loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and Kansas City Chiefs Football. He was always up for watching a good western. He loved his side kick dog, “Bubba”. Roger also loved to play cards, especially “pitch” with his brother and boys. You could often find Roger at the Rocket purchasing his daily lottery tickets.
Roger drove a semi-truck from the age of 14 until his health began to fail 2 years ago. He was known to many people by his CB handle, “Stump Jumper” or “Kermit”. He has traveled to many states and met many people over the years while driving a truck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in paying for funeral expenses.
Pallbearers will be Billy Joe Lehenbauer, Donnie Gene Browing, Kaden Lehenbauer, Keyton Lehenbauer, Brody Lehenbauer, Michael Wolfe, and David Pfaff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.