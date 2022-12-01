Roger D. Jennings, age 68, of Frankford, MO passed away at 4:46 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Tim Kurz will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Roger's life will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Roger was born on July 9, 1954, in Louisiana, MO the son of Edward and Vivian (Smith) Jennings.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Jurgens on May 8, 1976, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Jennings of the home; son, Craig Jennings (Christi); daughter, Mindy Jennings (Tracy Finnigan); three grandchildren, Taron Finnigan, Jaelee Finnigan and Briella Flanigan.
Also surviving is one brother, Rob Jennings; three sisters, Louise Simpson, Jeanie Gehringer and Donna Finnigan (Tom); one sister-in-law, Merrilyn Jurgens and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jennings was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Jennings and niece, Tasha Finnigan.
Roger attended Bowling Green High School. Roger worked in Maintenance for KBR at BASF for forty-two years before his retirement in 2019.
Roger enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, and taking rides with Pat on the side by side. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed going to the drag strip, "piddling in the basement" while drinking beer with his friends and deep frying his famous chicken. One way he could spend time, with his kids and grandkids was to tell them that he had "chores" for them to do. Roger's favorite quote was "just one more". He was loved dearly and will greatly be missed by his family and friends.
Roger's family would like to say a special thank you to Rogers Girl's at the James E. Cary Cancer Center, Community Loving Care Hospice, Kenny and Patty Miller, Bryan Jennings and Tim Kurz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roger Jennings Family, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Roger's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
