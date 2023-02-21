Rodney A. Lass, 79, of Center, Mo., died February 19, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., February 23, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, Mo. Military Rites will be performed at the Church. The O’Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City is handling the cremation arrangements.
