Rocky L Shrum, age 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:13 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Michael Erwin will officiate. Burial, with full Military honors, will be in the Grand View Burial Park following the service.
Visitation celebrating Rocky's life will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Monday February 14, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Rocky was born on December 14, 1946, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Robert L'Vere Threlkeld and Helen (Lowe) Threlkeld. Helen would later marry Jasper Charles Shrum Sr., who would play a significant role in Rocky's life raising him as his own.
He was married to Patricia Garner on June 21, 1970, in Rensselaer, MO
He is survived by his wife Patricia, Daughters; Mary Allen (Craig), Carrie Lynn Lackey (Jeff); Sons, Rodney L’Vere Shrum, and Robert Jasper Charles Shrum (Dee). Brothers; Jasper Charles Shrum Jr., William Eugene Shrum, Paul David Shrum, Shaun Andrew Shrum, Dean Threlkeld, David Threlkeld, Danny Threlkeld, Dennis Threlkeld, Michael Threlkeld, Randy Threlkeld, Donald Threlkeld; Sisters; Elena Michele Ponder, Dawn Farwith, Debbra Bowker, Michelle Fell, Bobbie Jo Walkey; Grandchildren; Canaan Morgan, Danielle Ruby, Jalynn Copeland, Alicia Lackey, Chrissi Powel, Elizabeth Lackey, Richard Conley II, Alana Scranton, Maylee Scranton, Taylor Johnson, Victoria Montgomery, Izabelle Montgomery, Rilee Shrum, Elizabeth Montgomery; Great grandchildren; Arianna Morgan, Freya Morgan, Rowan Copeland Reyna Copeland, Jason Draggs, Braxton Vandusen, Jaxson Draggs, Memphis Ruby, Jordan Knott, Ava Morgan, Aliyah Lackey.
He is preceded in death by his Father Robert L’Vere Threlkeld, his Dad Jasper Shrum, and his mother Helen. Also, sisters; Martha Whittaker, Janet Loyd, and a grandson, Aaron Johnson.
Rocky was a decorated soldier. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the 82nd Airborne. After this he went into the National Guard and was the state of Missouri’s top recruiter. He travelled all across the state visiting high schools and building relationships with young people giving many of them hope of a better future serving their country.
Rocky could not sit still. After retiring from the Military, he would go on to be an insurance agent, work for General Mills, and later be a security guard. He loved Softball, roller skating, mowing grass, and most of all talking to people. Rocky didn’t know a stranger. Often his family would ask him who a person was he had just been visiting with and he would comment, “I don’t know, I just met them!”.
Rocky was a member of the Hannibal and Quincy Amateur Radio Club, Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol, Hannibal VFW, and Palmyra American Legion.
Pallbearers will be Jeffry Lackey, Craig Allen, Christa’lyn Powell, Richard Conley II, Canaan Morgan, Danielle Ruby, Alana Scranton, and Ryun Copeland.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Franklin, Carl Treaster, Wayne Chialand, Michael Curtis, Caroline Doss, Wayne Carpenter, and his many Grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the family in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Rocky’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.