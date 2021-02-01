Hannibal Robin C. Rice Feb 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robin Christine Rice, 48, of Hannibal, died Jan. 31, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City mayor asks board member to resign Rebecca E. Briscoe Yager Kenneth W. Wegehoft Danny J. Schwanke George W. "Duke" Palmer Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView