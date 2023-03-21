Robin "Boo" W. Tapley, age 65, of New London, MO passed away at 8:51 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home.
Robin "Boo" W. Tapley, age 65, of New London, MO passed away at 8:51 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Robin's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday March 23, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Robin was born on May 4, 1957, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Walter Lee Sr. and Dorothy (Selleck) Tapley.
He was united in marriage to Pam Tapley on September 19, 1975 in New London, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Tapley of New London and previously from Aschaffenburg, Germany; daughter, Kimberly Tapley of Quincy, IL; step daughter, Lori Schindler Lee of Concord, NC; brother, Ronnie Tapley (Helen) of New London, MO; four grandchildren, Michael, Brook, Braxton, and Kaylee; three great grandchildren, Brylee, Blake, Brynleigh and another one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Walter Lee Tapley, Jr., sister, Sandra Tapley and grandson, Keaton Phelps.
Robin graduated from Mark Twain High School in the class of 1974.
Professionally Robin had worked as a truck driver for Mark Twain Produce, he later went to work for Kohl Wholesale as a truck driver and a warehouse worker. Boo was always on the hunt for that perfect deer and finding that big batch of mushrooms. Many times you could find Boo tinkering in his garage and doing woodworking projects. He especially enjoyed sitting around the campfire "shooting the breeze" with family and friends and a cold beverage nearby. He also enjoyed going out to eat at his favorite restaurant Olive Garden. When time allowed Robin would sit down and watch a good western on TV, such as Bonanza or Gunsmoke. Some of his most memorable times were spent camping in Florida with Pam during the winter months. Most of all, Robin "Boo" cherished time spent with his family.
Robin "Boo" was a member of the Teamsters Local #688.
Robin attended Salt River Christian Church.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Braxton Phelps, Chuck Baucom, Bill Frier, Derek Tapley, Little Ronnie Tapley and Bob Kiefer.
Memorial contributions may be made to James E. Cary Cancer Center 5985 Medical Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401 www.carycancercenter.org or the Tapley family in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Robin memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
