Robert W. Cummins

Robert "Bob" W. Cummins, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Bob was born June 22, 1937, in Washington, D.C. to Arthur Cummins and Edna Hill Cummins.
He was married to Carolyn M. Taylor on March 25, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2019.
Survivors include three children, Richard W. Cummins (Angelique ) of Hannibal, MO, Karen Frantz (Ron) of Hannibal, MO, and Kenneth L. Cummins of Hannibal, MO; and nine grandchildren, Ashley Cummins, Paige Cummins, Bryce Cummins, Sean Cummins, Heather Lee (Matt), Taylor Frantz, Gavin Frantz, Jordan Jameson and David Jameson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Taylor (Dee); and his nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Cummins (Madelyn).
Bob served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob continued to serve his country from 1955 to 1975 when he retired from the United States Air Force.
Bob later professionally joined Life and Casualty Insurance for several years and retired. In his retirement from insurance, Bob took a position with Watlow Electric Manufacturing in Hannibal a position from which he retired as well.
Away from work Bob loved to spend time with his family. Whether watching cartoons with his grandkids, entertaining family at their family home of over 40 years on Crescent Drive or cooking one of his famous breakfasts, Bob simply enjoyed being together with those he loved.
A talented musician and vocalist Bob could simply listen to a song and play or sing it by ear. Bob played the organ, piano and guitar. He even once performed as a youngster on the Presidential yacht for President Dwight Eisenhower. Bob enjoyed old time country music like that of Hank Williams Sr., but also appreciated the classic crooners of his era, like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
A patient and humble man, Bob was a gifted “Mr. Fix It”, whether electronics or repairs around the house or at his daughter Karen’s dance studio Bob could do it all. Often heard whistling or humming a tune Bob went about his business helping others. Jellybeans, the movie “Braveheart” and spending time with his pet dogs were also a few of Bob’s favorites. Most of all he cherished his family, always with a sparkle in his eye and a hearty laugh, Bob looked forward to the moments they shared together.
