Robert S. Craner

Robert S. “Bob” Craner, 73, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:08 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Bob’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday.
Burial will be at a later date in Elkart, IL.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Bob was born January 7, 1949, in Lincoln, IL to Fenton Craner and Florence Bair Craner.
He was married to Diana Birdsell King on November 1, 2008, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Serena Craner; one son, Brian Craner (Audra); two bonus daughters, Amber Riefesel (Dane) and Audra Salvo (Kyle); eight grandchildren: Adaline and Thatcher Craner, Alyssa, Jake and Corbin Riefesel, and Laney and Liam Salvo; one sister, Mary Lynn Taft; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Craner.
Professionally, Bob worked as a tax investigator for the Illinois Department of Revenue for many years, retiring in 2001.
Away from work Bob enjoyed golfing with his friends. An avid card player, Bob was always up for a good game of poker. Ever the meticulous groundskeeper, Bob took great pride in his lawn and mowing his yard. NCIS on TV, Sugarfire Smokehouse BBQ and the music of John Denver were a few of Bob’s favorites. Bob also enjoyed traveling with his family and especially took pleasure in a trip to Hawaii with his wife Diana. Most of all Bob cherished the times he shared with his friends and family.
Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #364 in Springfield, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
