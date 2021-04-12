Robert O. "Bobby" Goin

Robert “Bobby” Olaf Goin, 29, of Vandalia passed away November 30, 2020.
A Life Celebration will be held April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Brother Bill Hobbs officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby was born November 16, 1991 in San Bernardino County, California to Jimmy Hobbs and Katrina Goin Chukkapalli.
Surviving are his parents, Jimmy Hobbs (Beth Haley) and Katrina Chukkapalli (Naveen); maternal grandparents, Darryl and Lola Barbarick; paternal grandparents, Harold and Carolyn Hobbs; siblings: Lola Ann Barbarick (Fawn), Amber Hobbs, Nicholas Barbarick, Madison Sellers, Kaitlyn Haley, and Clayton Haley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and nephew.
Bobby worked as a tree trimmer and loved being in the trees. He loved the Lord, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Bobby never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He loved to make people laugh. Bobby was always hungry, and was known to say “his stomach was touching his back”.
Memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery in Louisiana, Missouri.