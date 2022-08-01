Robert M. Kilmer

Robert "Bob" Milton Kilmer, 75, of Hannibal, passed away at 10:49 PM, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bob's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 6, 2022, with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 at 10:00 AM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Bob was born March 17, 1947, in Warrensburg, MO to James Milton Kilmer and Pearl Piepmeier Kilmer.
He was married to Hong Kilmer in 2001 in Warrensburg, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Myra Craig (Bob) of Olathe, KS, John Kilmer (Katie) of Carthage, MO, and Jason Du of Naperville, IL; brother, James E. Kilmer (Denise) of Chilhowee, MO; and his seven grandchildren, Madyson Craig, Megan Craig, Miranda Craig, Mackenzie Craig, Jacob Kilmer, Josephine Kilmer, and Susanna Kilmer.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.
Professionally, Bob owned a water treatment business, spent time as a barber, and enjoyed time spent farming.
A true outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed arrowhead hunting, metal detecting, and fishing. He loved fishing in farm ponds and trout fishing in Bennett Springs. Bob loved to travel, his favorite vacation spots were Las Vegas, Hawaii, China, and New Zealand. An avid MLB fan, he was first a Kansas City Royals fan, then St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed watching the news, Everybody Loves Raymond, Johnny Carson, and Carol Burnett. Most of all Bob loves and cherished his family and the time spent with them.
Bob was Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis and Clark Boathouse and Museum of St. Charles, MO.
