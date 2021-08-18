Robert L. Schindler, 71, of Frankford, Missouri, passed away at 6:34 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home in Frankford, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Schindler Cemetery on Route T in rural Ralls County. Rev. Duke Hendrix will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Robert's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Robert was born October 4, 1949, in rural Ralls County to Albert Schindler and Ruth Smallwood Schindler.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Garrett Schindler (Mallery) and John Schindler (Randi), 3 brothers, Delbert Schindler, Francis Schindler (Debbie), Julius Edward Schindler (Linda), 4 sisters, Margaret McCarty, Elsie Towns (Jerry), Ada Griffith (Bob) and Fannie Golian, and 8 grandchildren, Bentley, MaKenna, Audrey, Colin, Carson, Beth, Brayden and Amber.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Fred Schindler.
Robert began his professional career at Galloway Limestone, working for over 20 years. He then retired after working more than 20 more years at Continental Cement. Robert was an avid gardener, working his fruit orchard which featured apple, peach, pear, cherry and plum trees, just to name a few. He loved being outside, mowing the lawn or wood working to make some of the most beautiful furniture. When Robert felt like relaxing, he'd take in an old black and white cowboy show, Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke or The Rifleman. He attended R.C. Harlow Auctions, always trying to collect Wheelhorse Tractors. Robert was helpful and handy, always the lovable, ornery jokester, but most of all, he was fiercely loyal. He had a huge heart and always held his family close. Robert will be heavily missed by anyone lucky enough to have met him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Junior Ellis Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.