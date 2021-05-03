Monroe City, Mo. Robert L. Crabtree May 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Lee Crabtree, 54, of Monroe City, Mo., died April 30, 2021, at his home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Robert Lee Crabtree Smith Chapel Monroe City Arrangement Hannibal Recommended for you Trending Now Three years later, trial to start for Missouri man charged in shooting death Gary M. Broughton Danny Elliott DaMark L. "DaDa" Rudd Gary M. Broughton Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView