Robert L. Brown, 62, of Lakeland, Florida (previously of Hannibal, MO) passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, FL on April 14, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022 in Lakeland, FL.
Robert was born on December 12, 1959, in Hannibal, MO to Jack and Virginia (Ward) Brown.
Robert was united with Susan “Sue” Wargo in marriage on August 2, 2011 at their home in Lakeland, Florida, but have been together for 22 years.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Brown of the home; two daughters, Jaime Wasson (Josh) of Hannibal, MO and Stephanie Crumbly (Cedric) of Lakeland, FL; two sons, Rashon Holmes (Allison) of Lakeland, FL and Christopher Kelley of Hutto, TX; two brothers, Bruce Brown (Cheryl) of Hannibal, MO and Larry Brown of Hannibal, MO; one sister Michelle Curtis of Hannibal, MO; 11 grandchildren Billy Smashey, JR (Olivia), Jaylie Smashey, Diana Wasson, Tori Wasson, Laikyn Smashey, Trevion Holmes, Tyson Covington, Torren Smashey, Skylar Crumbley, Jasper Wasson and Carter Crumbley; and two great-grandchildren Eliza Smashey and Talon Sanders ; numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends, too many to mention.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, several family members.
Robert was currently a job site supervisor for Pardue Masonry of Central Florida, where he had worked for 33 years. Robert assisted and directed the building of many well known structures such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, Winter the dolphin’s new aquarium, universities, schools, banks, the welcome sign for the city of Lakeland and most recently the bell tower in Tampa, Florida.
Robert’s specialty was glass block. However, he was able to build anything that was able to be built. Robert took great pride in his work. Along with enjoying what he did at work, he also loved camping, being outdoors, grilling, “tinkering” around the house taking apart things and putting them back together, building things around the house and spending time with his family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, especially Dr. Christiano and Sarah.
Condolences can be made to the family on Robert’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
