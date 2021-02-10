Robert "Bobby" L. Heiser, 73, of Hannibal, died Feb. 10, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
Hannibal, Mo.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 5:27 pm