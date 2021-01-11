Robert L. “Bob” Moser, age 85, of Hannibal, MO passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home.
Bob was born September 4, 1935, in Mexico, MO to Roy W. and Pauline Anderson Moser. He was married to Barbara Brumley Moser on June 13, 1964, in Jefferson City, Mo. She survives.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Moser, St. Louis, MO., Keith Moser (Liz), Missouri City, TX, and two grandsons, Brandon Moser and Jackson Moser, Missouri City, TX, two granddaughters, Olivia Moser and Siena Moser, St. Louis, MO., brother-in-law Richard Brumley (Charlotte), Tuscumbia, MO, and four nieces, Jennifer Eddy (Kent), Meta, MO, Elizabeth Roberts (Nick), Holts Summit, MO, Karen Wight (Ben) Newport Beach, CA, Kelly Kennedy, Redlands, CA, two nephews, Adam Brumley (Megan), Tuscumbia, MO, and Craig Kennedy (Tiina), Hartford, CT. Also, five great nieces and four great nephews, 1 great, great niece and 2 great, great nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Roy W. and Pauline Anderson Moser, and one sister, Charlotte Kennedy.
Bob graduated from Wellsville High School in 1953 and went on to further his education at the University of Missouri graduating with a degree in civil engineering and certified as a professional engineer and registered land surveyor. He also served in the Missouri National Guard.
Bob was a standout baseball player during his young life, playing on the Mizzou baseball team, his National Guard team, and a semi-pro team while working for MoDOT. At one time he was offered a signing contract with the Chicago White Sox, the Yankees, and a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bob retired from MoDOT in 1999, where he had served as Maintenance and Traffic Engineer for many years. A challenging but rewarding time in his career was working with MODOT employees and others to open the bridge from Taylor, MO to Quincy, IL during the Great Flood of 1993.
Bob was a devoted and loving family man. He enjoyed belonging to Lion’s Club and was a 50-year member of Hebron Masonic Lodge No. 354 AF & AM of Mexico, MO. He was passionate about playing pitch with friends, harness racing, and watching Mizzou football where he was a season ticket holder for more than 50 years.
