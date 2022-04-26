Robert L. Bastian, 95, of Hannibal , passed away at 1:45 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, at 11:00 AM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Mark Hughes will officiate. Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Robert's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, April 29, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Robert was born December 21, 1926, in Hannibal, MO to Howard P. Bastian and Mildred Elliot Bastian. He was married to Florence Eleanor Bryant on October 30, 1948 in Kane County Illinois. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his two Nephews, James H. Bastian (Deborah) of Hannibal, MO, Donald M. Bastian of Hannibal, MO, Niece, Hallie M. Bastian (Steven Payne) of Dunn Loring, VA.
Robert was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother, Donald E. Bastian.
Robert owned and operated The Hannibal Typewriter Service.
He was a Christian by faith.
Robert formally retired in 1984 but continued to work maintaining a five unit apartment building. He proved that it was hard to keep a good man down and made it a point to enjoy life at every turn. He loved to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and made the most of the Mighty Mississippi River. He boated and fished the river and crappie fished on Mark Twain Lake. Robert followed the St. Louis Cardinals in good times and bad and favored traveling to Colorado and Las Vegas. His family was always in the center of his world, he especially enjoyed the company of his niece and nephews. Robert lived a long, meaningful life that was an inspiration to all.
Pallbearers will be James Bastian, Donald Bastian, Jeffrey Bastian, Thomas Bastian, and Michael Skinner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
