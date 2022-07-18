Robert J. Ledbetter

Robert Joseph "Bobby Joe" Ledbetter, 30, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:13 PM Friday, July 15, 2022, in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bobby Joe's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bobby Joe was born October 31, 1991, in Hannibal, MO to Robert Lee Ledbetter, Jr. and Kelly Moore Ledbetter.
Survivors include his father, Robert Lee Ledbetter, Jr. of Hannibal, MO; his grandparents, Tim (Judy) McClain of Hannibal, MO; his grandmother, Christina McCarty of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Jack Finney of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Julie (Landen) Gruenloh of Palmyra, MO; two nephews: Hunter & Archer Gruenloh; his "adopted mother", Stacy Galluzio of Hannibal, MO; and his good friend, Basil Failor II of Palmyra, MO.
Bobby Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Kelly Moore Ledbetter; one son, Greyson Ledbetter; his grandmother, Fontella McClain; one brother, James Finney; and his special close friend, Basil Failor, Sr.
Professionally, Bobby Joe was self-employed and worked in construction.
When Bobby Joe wasn't working, he loved traveling anywhere he could. He was a very social person with a heart of gold. Family time was very important to Bobby Joe, and he loved his dad and his sister with all his heart. He loved spoiling the kids in his life and will be missed deeply by those who knew him.
Bobby Joe was a Lutheran by faith.
Pallbearers will be Basil Failor II, Mike Miller, Jay Myers, Travis Rickey, Landen Gruenloh, Terry Ledbetter and Patrick Ledbetter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Archer Gruenloh and Hunter Gruenloh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bobby Joe's nephews in care of Julie Gruenloh.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
