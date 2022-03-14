Robert G. Beard, Jr.

Robert (Bobby) Gale Beard, Jr., 56, of Holts Summit, MO passed away at 8:47 pm Sunday, March 13, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.
A visitation celebrating Bobby’s life will be held 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm at the Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Bobby was born on November 25, 1965, in Hannibal, MO. Son of Robert Sr. and Donna (Pflum) Beard.
Survivors include his father: Robert Gale Beard Sr. of Holts Summit, MO. Three daughters: Ashley Wright (Matt) of Holts Summit, MO, Heather Hoff (Ryan) of St. Paul, MO, and Madison Beard of Jefferson City. Six grandchildren: Luke Wright, Sophie Wright, Harrison Wright, Abigail Wright, Marshall Hoff, and Russell Hoff. And significant other Debbie Vance of Holts Summit, MO.
He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Sue Beard, and daughter Dawn Renae Beard.
Bobby worked for the Jefferson City Correction Center for 27 years.
Family was very important to Bobby and spending time with his loved ones. He enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, video games, and shooting his guns.
Bobby was a Christian and was recently baptized into Christ at Eastside Church of Christ in Columbia, MO.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bobby’s family to purchase a memorial bench at the Hannibal river front in memory of Bobby. This was something that Bobby had requested.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Bobby’s tribute page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
