Robert F. Clary, Jr., 61, of New London, MO, passed away at 12:52 PM Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
Friends and Family are invited to Robert's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Robert was born May 31, 1961, in Pittsfield, IL to Robert Franklin Clary, Sr. and Harriet Ward Clary. He was married to Mary Reese on June 23, 1991 in Griggsville, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his father, Robert Franklin Clary, Sr. of Taylor, MO; his three children: Jessica Catron (Tyler) of Bolivar, MO, Megan Romig (Jeff Robbins) of New London, MO, and Whitney Fisher (Ryan) of Hannibal, MO; two sisters: Christine Muehring (Christian) and Lisa Pritchett (John); 11 grandchildren: Amy Tipton, Domanic Maynard, Brianna Neely, Allison Maynard, Coby Richards, Kaden Romig, Liam Romig, Harper Romig, Susan Fisher, Margaret Fisher, and Kathleen Fisher; and eight great grandchildren plus two expectant great grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother.
Robert was a proud member of Union Local #655, United Food and Commercial Workers. Robert began his career in the grocery business at the age of 17 as a bagger with Kroger’s. He would go on to spend the next 45 years of his career with Kroger’s working a variety of positions, most recently as a dairy clerk with the company, working at the Hannibal Kroger’s and later at the Troy, MO location.
Away from work, Robert enjoyed collecting antiques, especially Kroger's memorabilia, clocks, Christmas villages, and candlestick antique telephones. Spending time with his wife and dogs, taking trips to Disney World with the grandkids, and traveling around the United States with his siblings were all things that made Robert smile. Some of his favorite places to travel to were the Grand Canyon, historic Washington D.C., and Niagara Falls. A quiet and kind man, Robert preferred to spend time with his family and his dogs at home. Robert will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
