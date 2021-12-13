Robert E Sweeney, age 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:40 pm Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home.
Gave side services will be held at Grand View Burial Park on Wednesday December 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm with military honors. Rev. Jason Young will officiate.
Robert was born on May 1, 1946, in Hannibal, MO, the son of and George and Geneva (Bramblet) Sweeney.
Survivors include his sisters; Mary Van Winkle of Hannibal, Daisy Davis (Moman) of Monroe City, two nieces; Sarah Jacobson (BJ) of Navarre, FL, and Melissa Cummins of Hannibal, His nephew Curtis Van Winkle of Hannibal, five great grandnieces and nephews, and two great-great-grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Carol (Butter) Hurt.
Robert graduated from Hannibal Senior High School in 1965. Robert served in the U.S. National Guard/Military Police. He did his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and was on active duty at Ft. Carson, CO from 1965 to 1967. He was on in-active/on call duty at Hannibal from 1968 to 1971.
Professionally Robert was a metal fabricator for Dixie Steel Industries in Hannibal which was later bought by Atlantic Steel where he worked until retirement.
Robert greatly enjoyed time spent with family, friends and neighbors, especially his beloved 15-year-old Cat. He was an avid guitar player and boating enthusiast on the Mississippi River for 25 years. After he retired, he loved sitting at the Hannibal River front watching the barges and cruise ships and enjoyed visiting with the tourists. He enjoyed taking scenic drives around Mark Twain Lake.
Everyone who met Robert was a friend. He had a servant’s heart and was there for people whenever they had a need.
Robert was believer in Jesus and a member of the Body of Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Robert memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.